Teenager, 17, Found Guilty Of Planning Terrorist Attack At Justin Bieber Concert: Had Knife & Hammer

Whew! Thanks to British police, a potentially deadly incident at Justin Bieber‘s Cardiff, Wales Purpose Tour concert stop in June was averted. Now 17-year-old suspect has just been found guilty on Nov. 27 of plotting a terrorist attack. The teen — whose name was not disclosed because of his age — was detained by police on June 30, the same day that the Biebs was due to play in the Welsh capital. Prosecutors told the Birmingham crown court that he had been searching online for the Principality Stadium’s security measures and had a copy of Justin’s concert poster for the event on his computer. When police searched the boy’s home, they found a claw hammer, knife and “martyrdom letter” in his school backpack where he declared himself as “a soldier of the Islamic State.” Scary!

The teen claimed in his defense that he was just being a stupid kid and never intended to follow through with an attack. He told the court that he had no interest in Islam, but was curious about ISIS because of their gory acts of violence. The youth claimed he "never thought about actually" attacking Justin's fans. "I wanted to see how easy it was for people who had an interest in terrorism to go online and get information because the police and the government are trying to crack down on terrorism and radicalization," he said. "I wanted to see if it was possible, not for me but from someone else's point of view." WHAT?! Needless to say that ridiculous claim didn't play in court.

His excuse that he was just being a curious kid fell flat with the Crown Prosecution Service. Sue Hemming from the office told the court that, “This teenager’s behavior over many months leaves no doubt that he intended to kill and maim as many people as possible in an attack reminiscent of the incident on Westminster Bridge. The CPS presented overwhelming evidence that he was prepared to die for [an] extremist worldview and he will now rightly face the prospect of a substantial prison sentence.”

At the time of the teen’s arrest, Britain was reeling from the deadly terrorist car and knife attacks on London’s Westminster Bridge in March and London Bridge in June, as well as the deadly bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on May 22 that killed 23 people. The teen will be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2018, and Judge Mark Wall QC said that his offenses “obviously merit a significant custodial sentence,” so he’s definitely looking at prison time.

