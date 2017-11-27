Tamar Braxton: Why Her Family’s ‘Relieved’ She’s Ending Toxic Marriage To Vincent Herbert

Tamar Braxton has full support from her family amidst her ‘ugly’ split with Vincent Herbert. An insider reveals that their split was inevitable. She’s taking her life back!

Just call her miss movin’ on! As Tamar Braxton, 40, goes through her very public divorce with Vincent Herbert, 44, her family has her back. And, a Braxton family insider reveals what her family really thinks and what really went on behind the scenes of their “ugly” split. “Tamar’s sisters all knew how bad it was, so did her close friends,” leading up to the split, the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There were a lot of fears for Tamar being in such an unhealthy situation. Her whole family is so relieved that she’s finally pulled the plug and filed for divorce.”

As for what some may not know? — “This divorce has been a long time coming and it’s got nothing to do with Tamar leaving The Real — This is about her finally getting out of a very toxic and ugly situation,” the insider reveals. “Things with Tamar and Vince haven’t been right for a long time, but she didn’t want to admit it; she kept making excuses for him.”

Now, Tamar is ready to start living for herself, and her son, Logan, 4. After she nailed her first performance since the split, last night at the Soul Train Awards, the singer is taking her life back. “Tamar is ready to stand up for herself and fight,” the family insider admitted. “She doesn’t want to give Vincent money, she’s tired of him using her. And she’s got no intention of sharing custody with him.” After everything she’s been through, “Tamar feels very strongly that she should have full custody of their son and she’s going to do whatever it takes to get it.”

The news broke that Tamar filed for divorce from Vince at the end of Oct. 2017. Her rep revealed that although Tamar’s decision to file was “difficult,” the pair decided to go their separate ways, with their son, Logan, remaining their main priority. Tamar went social media silent after the split, leaving fans with many questions about her untimely decision to end her marriage.

However, on Nov. 8, she took to Instagram, where she wrote a long passage about her split with Vince. Although she didn’t come out and say that Vince cheated, Tamar alluded to infidelity in her message. She said that the things a marriage is made up of — “hope, faith, love and dignity” — were no longer part of her relationship with Vince. After admitting that she was just married to say that she had a relationship, Tamar wrote, “… some of us have been living a lie.” Read her full message here.

