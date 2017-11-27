Selena Gomez Hoping Justin Bieber Will Spend Christmas With Her & Her Family
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may not have spent Thanksgiving together, but there’s another upcoming holiday she wants to celebrate with him. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Selena wants to spend Christmas with Justin.
Selena Gomez, 25, is back together with Justin Bieber, 23, and while it was too soon for the two of them to spend Thanksgiving together, a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told us she’s hoping he’ll be home for Christmas. “Selena is really hoping that Justin will spend Christmas with her and her family,” our source said. “The timing was not right for them to share Thanksgiving together, and Selena was a bit disappointed they were apart for the holiday. She missed him terribly over Thanksgiving, and Selena doesn’t want to spend another holiday apart.”
And it seems that Selena is head over heels for Justin. A source close to her told us how she’s “crazy in love” with the “Despacito” singer. Check out these pics of celebrity couples, including the newly reunited Selena and Justin, who had some rough breakups.
