Princess Love Shares 1st Pic Of Growing Baby Bump After Ray J Announces They’re Expecting

Congrats are in order! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars Ray J and Princess Love are expecting a bundle of joy and they couldn’t be happier. See the first pic of her adorable baby bump!

And a baby makes three! Ray J, 36, is officially expecting his first child with his stunning wife Princess Love, 33. The rapper was over the moon during his Nov. 27 appearance on The Real, confirming they are expanding their family after months of trying. Princess took to Instagram with her own exciting announcement, sharing the first photo of her adorable baby bump! “It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child,” she wrote, showing her tiny tummy and newfound curves. “We kept this ourself until after the first trimester because it’s bad luck to announce too early. But we’re so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers.” See pics of stars showing off their baby bumps, here.

“This is the place to say it because this is ‘The Real’ right,” Ray said before sharing his heartwarming news on the day-time talk show. “So let me just tell you something about love, because love is on my mind and in my heart. Princess and I are expecting.” The audience was just as overjoyed about his new addition, cheering and clapping. Fans couldn’t be more excited for the happy couple, who have been married since Aug. 12, 2016. The spark between them is still very much alive as Princess and Ray renewed their vows just a few months after getting hitched. He even surprised her with an incredible trip from London to Paris, treating her to a stay at the San Regis hotel.

Fans are so excited to see them take the next step, especially after watching their romantic wedding and journey to parenthood on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. “He’s the only person I’ve ever been with that I couldn’t see myself without,” she previously gushed to PEOPLE. After their nuptials, Ray was dedicated to fulfilling his promise to start a family his wife. The lovebirds even went to see a fertility shaman, hoping to do whatever it takes to get a bundle of joy as soon as possible. It looks like things worked out for the best!

