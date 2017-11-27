Is Nicki Minaj Considering Having A Baby With Nas? See Tweet That Has Fans Wondering

Nicki Minaj tweeted to a fan about having a new baby or a new album and it has everyone wondering if she is ready for a family! Is she taking the next step with Nas?

Nicki Minaj, 34, has always been very responsive to her fans on social media and now a tweet about a baby has everyone wondering if the singer is getting ready to start a family with her love interest, Nas! “Y’all want the album or the baby? Cuz ch- y’all ain’t bout to get both,” Nicki responded to a tweet from a fan who posted a sexy photo of the star. Her tweet sparked up a lot of replies from her followers talking about a new album and hopes of her becoming pregnant. We’re not sure which would be more exciting for Nicki. She hasn’t released an album since The Pinkprint in 2014 so another release would surely have fans jumping for joy! However, a baby would definitely also be amazing for the songstress! See photos of Nicki and Nas here!

Nicki has seemed to spend a lot of time with Nas recently and the two look pretty happy together. We’re not sure if Nicki has any plans to get serious in her romantic life just yet but she seems content either way! Her career has been going strong and she made major headlines this month after releasing a very provocative cover photo for Paper Magazine.

The controversial hitmaker could use a little happy news since her family’s been going through some rough times. Nicki’s brother was found guilty in a child rape case on Nov. 9 and although she’s been publicly quiet about the case, we can’t help but imagine how tough it must be for Nicki. We’re hoping she’ll be announcing some great news soon!

Y’all want the album or the baby? Cuz ch- y’all ain’t bout to get both🙄😩 https://t.co/Bz5BJxGeX7 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) November 26, 2017

Can't we have both the album and the baby? — Unique Hebrew Doll (@CuteBlessedBarb) November 26, 2017

The quicker you get the album and tour over with the quicker you can have the baby! 😉😘 — Alex🔥TM Belfast (@AlexMinaj19) November 26, 2017

