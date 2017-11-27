NBA Week 7 Preview: Schedule, Storylines & Everything To Know
He’s baaack! Tony Parker makes his triumphant return to the NBA stage for Week 7, and he gives an update on Kawhi Leonard’s timetable! Here’s your ultimate guide to Week 7!
Week 7 is bringing the heat! Is it us, or is the NBA dominating headlines this season? Tony Parker [torn quadriceps tendon] — who says Kawhi Leonard [quadriceps tendinopathy] will return “in a couple weeks” — is set to make his season debut on Nov. 27! The Spurs will take on the Mavericks in San Antonio tonight at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV — Which will be chalk full of action as the network will be airing nine games during Week 7! Click here for photos of the NBA’s latest campaign — This Is Why We Play.
LeBron James and the Cavaliers will host his former team, the Miami Heat on Nov. 28. Both teams enter the week with seven [CLE] and three-game [MIA] winning streaks. James, Dwyane Wade, and Miami’s Dion Waiters are among the players facing former teams when the teams meet for the first time this season.
Philadelphia — on a three-game winning streak — faces three of the four teams currently ahead of them in the Eastern Conference during Week 7 — NBA-best, Boston [Nov. 30], Central Division-leading Detroit [Dec. 2] and 7-streak, Cleveland [Nov. 27]. Can Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and the 76ers show out during their toughest week yet?
Phoenix visits Boston on Saturday, Dec. 2 — 1 PM ET, NBA League Pass — in the teams’ first matchup since Suns guard, Devin Booker scored 70 points against the Celtics on March 24 of last season. Booker became the sixth player in NBA history – and the youngest, at 20 – to reach the point total. However, can the Suns take on the best defense in the league?
Another interesting matchup this week will go down when brothers, Marc [Memphis center] and Pau Gasol [Spurs center] play against each other on Wednesday, Nov 29, and Friday, Dec. 1 in NBA League Pass games.
NBATV WEEK 7 SCHEDULE: [Click here for the full lineup]
11/27 DAL @ SAS — 8:30 PM/NBA TV
11/28 MIA @ CLE — 7:00 PM/NBA TV
11/28 DEN @ UTA — 10:00 PM/NBA TV
11/29 WAS @ PHI — 7:00 PM/NBA TV
11/29 GSW @ LAL — 10:30 PM/NBA TV
11/30 PHI @ BOS — 7:30 PM/NBA TV
11/30 MIL @ POR — 10:00 PM/NBA TV
12/1 MIN @ OKC — 8:00 PM/NBA TV
12/3 SAS @ OKC — 7:00 PM/NBA TV
12/3 HOU @ LAL — 9:30 PM/NBA TV
WEEK 7 MILESTONES: Golden State PG, Steph Curry kicks off Week 7 in need of only 16 three-pointers to reach 2,000 for his career; we say “only” because… Steph. The two-time MVP, currently at 1,984, is also just five threes away from passing Jason Kidd [1,888] for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time list. Curry is on his way to becoming the youngest and fastest player to hit 2,000 three-pointers by a large gap. The Warriors have four games in Week 7, so Steph has many opportunities to hit this week’s milestones.
