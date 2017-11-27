Naya Rivera: First Look At ‘Glee’ Star’s Mugshot After Shocking Domestic Battery Arrest

Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey on Nov. 26 in West Virginia. See her mugshot.

Naya Rivera, 30, was arrested and charged with domestic battery on Nov. 26, in her husband, Ryan Dorsey‘s, 34, native, Chesapeake, West Virginia. Rivera and Dorsey were visiting family in the small town when things got heated, deputies at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told WSAZ [which first reported the news]. They revealed that the pair began to argue over their 2-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, and that’s when Dorsey alleged Rivera hit him in the head and face. The outlet reports Rivera was released on a $1000 PR bond and retrieved by her father-in-law. See Rivera’s mugshot, below, and check out video footage from her arrest right here.

Dorsey told deputies that he has video evidence of the alleged incident on his cell phone. However, he did not need any medical attention. In a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 26, Sgt. Brian Humphreys revealed details about why police decided to arrest the Glee actress. “I can just say that there was enough in the video to corroborate the statement of the video and that was why the decision was made that was made,” Humphreys said. “There was some independent corroboration for what he said happened.” Deputies also said that their understanding was that Rivera was drunk at the time of the alleged incident.

Rivera and Dorsey have had a tumultuous history. They first began dating in 2010, before splitting. She later became engaged to rapper, Big Sean, 29, in Oct. 2016. However, they called things off in April 2014. Rivera then began dating Dorsey just months after her split with Big Sean, and the pair married on July 19, 2014 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In Nov. 2016, Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey, where she requested primary physical custody of their son, Josey, with visitation for Dorsey. However, the pair called off their split in Oct. 2017; Days later, Rivera told PEOPLE of their decision to call off the split: “It is what it is, but I’m glad that my family is together.”

