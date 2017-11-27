PA Mom, 23, Charged With Murder After Newborn Baby Found Dead In A Plastic Bag

This is horrific. A mom from Pennsylvania has been arrested for the murder of her newborn baby boy who was found dead under a porch by the woman’s father as he was hanging up Christmas lights.

Brittany Robinson‘s father was hanging up Christmas lights on his Pennsylvanian home when he found a strange bag tucked away in a crawlspace under his porch on Nov. 26. After he opened the plastic bag, he found a dead seven-pound newborn baby wrapped in a t-shirt. He immediately called 911, without any knowledge that the deceased child was his very own grandson. Brittany is now facing charges for the murder of her own son, according to Pittsburgh news station WTAE.

After being taken into custody on Nov. 27, Brittany gave her account of the events leading up to her father finding the child’s body. She claimed to have had no idea she was pregnant. She told police that she had severe stomach pains while at work on Nov. 24, and later gave birth at home. She said the baby had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, so she cleaned him up, wrapped him in a t-shirt, and put him in the bottom drawer of a dresser on the porch, according to the criminal complaint. Brittany said that when she went to check on the baby after she had trouble sleeping the following day, the baby still wasn’t breathing, so she moved him to the crawl space. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

Brittany has been charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of a child. While Brittany claimed she had no idea she was expecting a child, investigators have evidence that she had previous knowledge of the pregnancy, according to WPXI. Investigators learned that when she was already seven months pregnant, Brittany ordered a type of abortion pill online on Oct. 3, but never used it. They also uncovered information that she went to the doctor for blood work on Nov. 13, just two weeks prior to giving birth. Her family, however, didn’t know about the pregnancy, according to the police. An autopsy will be performed the evening of Nov. 27 to determine the cause of death.

