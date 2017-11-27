Miss Universe Contestants Shine At Evening Gown Competition — See Gorgeous Pics

The gorgeous ladies of the 2017 Miss Universe pageant showed off their glittering dresses during the preliminary evening gown competition. We’ve got the pics!

The evening gown competition is always the highlight of any beauty pageant, and the top 10 finalists for Miss Universe 2017 pulled out all the stops in their stunning dresses during the Nov. 26 competition. We’ve seen their knockout bodies already in the swimsuit competition, and the evening gown round is a chance for the beautiful ladies to show off their personal style, be it sexy or elegant. The contestants brought out everything from sequins to satin, full skirts to figure hugging frocks and we’ve got all of their drop-dead gorgeous outfits.

Red is always a favorite color at the competition, and contestants from Japan and Malaysia trotted out the smoldering shade. White is always a hit among the ladies as the angelic color popped in outfits worn by Miss Kazakstan and Miss Trinidad and Tobago. Miss British Virgin Islands stunned in a canary yellow number while Miss Malta, Miss Uruguay and Miss Finland looked regal in royal blue. See pics of the ladies competing in the evening gown competition, here.

Metallics are always a hit at the Miss Universe pageant, because how can you go wrong with wearing shiny silver or gold? Ladies from the Philippines, India and Peru took on the look with gorgeous gowns that shined and glittered in such a dazzling way. Miss USA wore a shimmering golden gown with hints of yellow. Miss Canada went with a sequined gold bodice and added a flowing white full skirt for a drop dead elegant look. Miss Egypt and Miss Paraguay were also fans of fitted metallic looks. In the end miss Mexico and her gorgeous skin-baring silver fitted dress took home the preliminary round win. All of these ladies looked so stunning, so take a look at our gallery and tell us which contestant rocked the best evening gown!

HollywoodLifers, which contestant’s gown did you like the most? Why was it your favorite?