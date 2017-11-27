Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Families Urging Them To Have A Baby After Viral Pregnancy Joke

Miley Cyrus isn’t pregnant, but that doesn’t mean her family isn’t ‘dying’ for her to be. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com how Miley’s parents would love if she had a baby ASAP!

Miley Cyrus, 25, may not be pregnant, but that doesn’t mean everyone in her family wouldn’t be over the moon if she and Liam Hemsworth, 27, were expecting. A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVE revealed to us that her fam would love if Miley had a baby. “Miley‘s tofu baby joke over the holiday got everyone in the family talking about Miley and Liam having a baby together, and the overwhelming response has been positive,” our source said. “Everyone in the family is dying for Miley and Liam to make beautiful babies together ASAP… Miley‘s mom Tish would love nothing more this holiday season than to become a grandmother. Miley‘s dad would also love it if Miley were pregnant, too. He loves babies and thinks Miley and Liam would make amazingly talented babies. Tish thinks their baby would be gorgeous and that they would both be fabulous parents.”

But it isn’t just Miley’s mom and dad who want the “We Can’t Stop” singer to have a family of her own. Our source went on to say Liam’s family is nudging him toward settling down and having children as well. “Liam is getting pressure about having kids from his parents, too,” our sourced added. “Liam’s family are also excited about the idea of Miley and Liam having children as soon as possible, and they bring it up all the time. Both of Liam’s brothers have kids, and the family has been bugging Liam to do the same! Both sides of the family hope that Miley will be pregnant with Liam’s baby this Christmas or even sooner!” We reported earlier how a source close to Miley EXCLUSIVELY told us that the singer was bothered by the recent pregnancy rumors because she wants the rumors to be true and to start a family together with Liam.

After Miley posted a pic of herself after enjoying some vegan turkey, many fans believed she was pregnant — but Miley quickly set the record straight, admitting she was just full from her meal. While you contemplate what a genetically perfect offspring Miley and Liam would have, check out these pics of celebs, including Miley, having Thanksgiving.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Miley and Liam will start making babies together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.