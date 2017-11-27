Meghan Markle Debuts 3 Carat Engagement Ring From Prince Harry & It’s Stunning

Look at that sparkler! Hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Nov. 27, she debuted her gigantic ring. See it here!

Someone better check the Tower of London because judging by the rock on Meghan Markle’s finger, somebody nicked one of the crown jewels of England for her engagement ring. (If that’s is the case, here’s hoping Queen Elizabeth II is in a forgiving mood). After Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, announced their engagement on Nov. 27 royal watchers just had one request: show off that ring, girl! Meghan gladly complied, showing off her new bling during the pair’s first official photocall at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, just hours after the engagement news broke. The Sunken Garden is a special spot for the Royal family, as it was one of Princess Diana’s favorite spots, and Harry and William had special white flowers planted there on the 20th anniversary of he death in August.

The ring, made by jewelers Cleave and Company, was a bit hard to see from so far away during the quick, outdoor shoot, but there’s no mistaking that the diamond is gigantic. The Crown does seem to do everything with measured thought and intention – even when it comes to Harry’s choice for wedding ring. For his beloved, no ordinary piece of jewelry would do, and he commissioned a wedding ring using diamonds that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. Wow. That’s incredible. Harry used two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection to surround the main stone, from Botswana, for the ring.

“I would estimate Meghan’s ring to be roughly a 2.5 to 3 carat cushion cut diamond,” celebrity jeweler George Khalife tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cushions are cut deep, so they appear even smaller than what they really are. I would say the ring is valued at roughly $20,000 wholesale, up to $60,000 retail.”

While Meghan and Harry may have tried to keep their engagement a secret, Royalists and Suits fans got a bit of a tip off, thanks to British betting companies, according to PEOPLE. “The rumor mill is going into overdrive and it looks like the worst kept secret is to be confirmed imminently,” Jessica Bridge, a worker of gambling company Ladbrokes, told PEOPLE. “It’s long been a case of when and not if Harry and Meghan announce they are engaged, and all bets are off for a 2018 wedding.” One by one, British gambling companies closed betting on when the royal engagement would take place. Sorry, Harry and Meghan. Seems the cat was let out of the bag.

Though, a Royal fan didn’t need to place a bet in order to see this engagement coming. Harry had already talked to her parents, asking them for permission, by October, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She met his family, including the Queen, so everything is set to be made public…Everything in the royal family is very well-organized, planned out and the palace is involved in this entire process.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that Harry and Meghan are getting married? What do you think about her ring?