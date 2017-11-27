Meghan Markle Glows In White During Engagement Debut With Prince Harry

She’s ready for her crown! Meghan Markle, ‘Suits’ star and future princess to our beloved Prince Harry, looked every bit the princess-to-be during the couple’s first official engagement photocall.

Meghan Markle, 36, has found her prince — literally. The Suits star stepped out on Monday, November 27, with her fiance, Prince Harry, 33, to make their first official appearance as an engaged couple! Although Meghan kept bundled up in the cold, she looked ready to wed in a stunning white peacoat by Line the Label. The coat was wrapped tightly around her waist, and you could see that she was wearing a dark-colored P.A.R.O.S.H. dress underneath. The dark-colored dress clearly had a high neckline, with an inch or two of the hem falling just underneath the trim of the coat. However, it was Meghan’s gorgeous smile and glowing happiness that captivated the world! She looked so incredibly happy standing next to Prince Harry, holding his hand, and showing off her massive engagement ring for the very first time. Speaking of the prince, he looked handsome in a blue suit that was nearly identical to the color his mom, Princess Diana, wore after her engagement.

The very exciting news broke in the early morning hours that same day, with an official announcement made by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, on Twitter. “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” the statement read. The announcement also included that Prince Harry and Meghan have planned a Spring 2018 wedding, which means they’ll be tying the knot as soon as possible! According to the announcement, Harry and Meghan became engaged in early November with the blessing of Meghan’s parents. So sweet! Of course this explains the endless rumors that the pair were already secretly engaged, and that Meghan’s ring, first debuted at the photo call, was made of diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Meghan’s look at her official engagement debut? Comment below, let us know!