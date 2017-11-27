Lil Peep: Cops Fear Rapper Had Powerful Opioid In His System At Time Of Death

While rapper, Lil Peep’s death is still being investigated as a possible overdose, more information has emerged. Authorities reportedly have reason to believe Peep may have used a deadly opioid before his death.

The investigation into the death of rapper, Lil Peep, has now shifted, according to TMZ, which reports cops are now looking to discover if the powerful opioid, fentanyl played a role in his death. Authorities reportedly received multiple tips that the rapper obtained extremely toxic drugs that were laced with the potent opioid. The news of Peep’s death came on Nov. 16, when a U.K. rep of his confirmed he had died. Peep was scheduled to perform in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 15, when his body was found inside his tour bus, outside the venue, The Rock, before his show, as reported by the site. His body was allegedly surrounded by drug paraphernalia, Xanax, loose marijuana and an unknown tan powder.

Peep had been open about his battle with depression, through his lyrics and in interviews. Just before his untimely death, Peep was active on social media. He posted a photo on the same day of his death, which showed two square objects on his tongue with the caption “fucc it.” When his brother, Karl Åhr, 23, who goes by Oskar, spoke with PEOPLE, he gave more insight into the young rapper’s death. “We [the family] have heard there was some sort of substance he did not expect to be involved in the substance he was taking,” Oskar revealed. “He thought he could take what he did, but he had been given something and he didn’t realize what it was.” As for those who suspect Peep’s death was intentional — Oskar said that Peep “was not struggling” at the time of his shocking death. “It was an accident, it really was an accident,” Oskar proclaimed. “He was super happy with where he was in life.”

Oskar admitted that he and Peep went through struggles in their adolescence with their father, who he described as a “selfish man.” However, he confessed that the majority of Peep’s vulnerable persona, which was displayed in his lyrics and on Instagram, was all part of his career. “It makes me laugh to think about the days we watched WWE together but [Peep] mentioned how being a hip-hop artist is like being a pro-wrestling character. You have to be an actor,” Oskar explained. “He gets paid to be sad. It’s what he made his name on. It’s what his image was in a sense… He gets paid to be sad. It’s what he made his name on. It’s what his image was in a sense.”

Oskar continued: “He was so proud when he heard that there were people in the world who wanted to kill themselves, and then they didn’t because they listened to his music. He was helping people, he was not somebody who needed help. He was not as sad as people think he was. It’s frustrating as someone who remembers a happy brother.”

Lil Peep, whose real name was Gustav Ahr, was just 21-years-old. He had just released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober [Part One] in August. The artist, who was known for his drug-related lyrics both sung and rapped. He was romantically linked to Bella Thorne, 20, in Sept. 2017. And, Peep had some high profile friends in the music industry, including rapper, Post Malone, 22, DJ, Marshmello, 21, and more.

