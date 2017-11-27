Kate Middleton Looks Like Real-Life Queen Elsa From ‘Frozen’ In Blue Gown

Kate Middleton was channeling the style of another beloved royal when she rocked this icy blue gown: Queen Elsa! Fans are convinced that Kate looks like she walked straight out of ‘Frozen’. See their posts!

We just can’t let it go. Kate Middleton‘s blue Jenny Packham gown that she wore to the Royal Variety Performance on November 24 makes her look exactly like a real-life Disney princess. Queen, actually. We all know and love the climactic scene from Frozen, in which Queen Elsa decides to give in to her powers and freeze Arendelle over, no longer hiding her true self. That pivotal sequence (see it in the video above, and the side-by-side below!) is when Elsa sings “Let It Go”, and transforms. Her modest dress turns into an icy, light blue gown that shines and shimmers with crystals and snowflakes.

Look familiar? It’s totally Kate’s gown! The beautiful periwinkle dress fit the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, like a glove, showing off her tiny baby bump. The gown was covered with a transparent, crystal-covered overlay that showed off her shoulders and arms, flaunting intricate silver flowers and sequins. It’s the mashup we never knew we wanted: one of our favorite real-life royals, and one of our favorite fictional queens. Can you picture it? One day, Prince William, 35, takes over the throne, becomes king, and Kate wears that dress every damn day. It’s the stuff of Disney-infused dreams.

We’re definitely not alone in our Frozen thoughts. Just take a look at these posts from royal admirers who can’t stop gushing over the fact that Kate looks like Elsa:

Kate Middleton Gave Everyone Elsa Vibes In Her Sparkly, Ice-Blue Dress #KateMiddleton #PrinceWilliam #Royal #socute #WilliamArthurPhilipLouis #CatherineElizabethMiddleton #DukeAndDuchessOfCambridge A post shared by Kate And William (@kateandwills) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

A Frozen/ Princess Elsa moment. #Katemiddleton wearing @jennypackham #royals dress: @jennypackham shoes: @oscardelarenta #disneyprincess A post shared by Amelia Noyes (@iamnoyes) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kate Middleton looks like Queen Elsa in this dress? Let us know!