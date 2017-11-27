Kate Middleton, The Queen & More Send Love To Meghan & Harry After Engagement

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, their family — including Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth, and more — are sending their love and support.

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, will be tying the knot in Spring 2018, as the palace officially confirmed on Monday, November 26. Now that the exciting news is out, their loved ones are sending messages of support that will have you reaching for the tissues. “We’re thrilled. We’re both thrilled. We hope they’ll be very happy indeed,” Prince Charles, Harry’s father, said in a statement that included his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall. Other statements were released via the royal family’s multiple Twitter accounts, including official statements from Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton and Meghan’s parents. So sweet!

“We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, said in their official statement. While the queen has yet to write anything formal, her Twitter confirmed that both she and her husband, Prince Philip, are “delighted” about Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 18, so they know a little something about being in love! However, it was the statement from Meghan’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, that was extremely touching. “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person,” their statement read. “To see her in union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.” Crying yet? You should be!

