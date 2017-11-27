Justin Bieber Sings & Plays Piano To Lucky Girl & Friends On Vacation While Selena Is In Texas

There’s nothing like getting a live performance from Justin Bieber. The Biebs showed off his skills for friends on Nov. 27, while Selena Gomez spent time with family!

Justin Bieber, 23, is so incredibly talented. The “I’m The One” singer did what he loves most during a fun-filled vacation to Canada, putting on an impromptu show while enjoying some rest and relaxation in Whistler, British Columbia on Nov. 27. He showed off his vocal prowess and piano-playing skills for friends in a video shared by his pal Joe Termini. Can we ask for an encore, please? The Biebs appears to be having an absolute blast during his trip, hitting the slopes for some sledding and snowboarding action. It looks like some down time is exactly what Justin needs after slaying the stage during his Purpose tour. He even let off some steam in the sauna. Ah! See the cutest pics of Jelena, right here.

Justin was last spotted living it up to the fullest while playing hockey with several high school kids. The singer’s entourage reportedly called up the coach to see if he could join the Canadian team for practice and they gave him the green light. Justin rocked full gear for the occasion, even getting in the spirit by rocking an Whistler ‘A1’ Winterhawks jersey! Meanwhile, his on-again flame Selena Gomez, 25, has been celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with her family and friends in Texas. She and Justin were seen passionately kissing at his hockey game only a few weeks ago, making dreams come true for Jelena fans. This comes after their bike ride and sweet strolls together!

As for why the lovebirds decided not to spend Thanksgiving together, Justin has reportedly decided to take things slow after their reconciliation. “He is trying to make the right decisions and get back into her family’s good graces and not showing up for Thanksgiving or taking her away to do their own thing was an important thing to do this year,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Its all about baby steps with Justin this time around.”

