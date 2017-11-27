Jeremy Meeks Slams Ex Melissa For ‘Televised’ Vaginal Surgery In New Legal Docs

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ doesn’t want to give his estranged wife Melissa any spousal support and bashed her for publicizing her vaginal surgery in new divorce court docs!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, isn’t going to give Melissa Meeks, 38, spousal support without a fight! The “Hot Felon” filed new legal documents in his divorce case that argue his estranged wife isn’t entitled to any of his money. In the docs, he said the nurse is currently earning the same amount as she did during their marriage when she was the breadwinner and he was in prison, according to TMZ. He also made sure to bash his ex by saying that he tries to set a good example for their son, while Melissa does public interviews and engages in “televised reconstructive surgeries” of her nose, butt, and vagina, clearly referring to the vaginal tightening procedure she had in early October. The dig was most likely a legal clap-back for when Melissa called him an “absentee father” in her own court documents that she filed last month. Can this divorce get any messier?!

While Jeremy laughs at the thought of providing for his estranged wife, he’s completely willing to pay child support for their 7-year-old son Jeremy Meeks Jr. — but only what the child support schedule dictates, which in this case is up to $418 a month. As we previously reported, Melissa claimed her ex makes $1 million a month due to his modeling contracts, but Jeremy stated in the new docs that he’s actually making about $6,000 a month. Maybe Melissa thinks he makes more since he’s dating billionaire heiress Chloe Green, 26, but even if that’s the case, Jeremy pointed out that who he dates is none of Melissa’s business.

TBH, Jeremy’s relationship with Chloe kind of is Melissa’s business. They started dating while Jeremy and Melissa were still married and he didn’t file for divorce until after news of his new relationship broke. So if Chloe was partially involved in their split, it’s understandable why Melissa would feel hurt by her ex’s new girlfriend. But whatever happens in Jeremy’s current relationship shouldn’t impede him from seeing his son and finalizing his incredibly intense divorce.

