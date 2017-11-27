Jeremy Meeks Kissed Billionaire Heiress Chloe Green With His Eyes Open & It Was Super Weird

Uh… what? ‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks was caught kissing his billionaire heiress girlfriend Chloe Green with his eyes wide open and the odd moment had us cringing.

Things are heating up between Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green, 26! They were spotted kissing at a soccer game at the Louis II stadium in Monaco on Nov. 26. But the moment wasn’t as tender as we’ve come to expect from these two. The “hot felon” and his billionaire heiress girlfriend kissed with their eyes wide open and TBH, it was pretty awkward to watch. Sure, eye contact is pretty intimate, but seeing two people kiss while staring at each other feels pretty strange. See the cringeworthy pic for yourself below!

But even though this one-off moment seemed unaffectionate, Jeremy is very much in love with Chloe. He even gushed about her in a recent interview! “I’ve never been happier in my life than right now,” he told the Daily Mirror. “We’ve found love, we’re in love and we are very happy. I love Chloe for her and if she didn’t have a dollar I wouldn’t give a sh*t because we’re so happy.” Aww! Jeremy added that he’s also met Chloe’s dad, Sir Philip, who owns Topshop and Topman. He said Sir Philip was incredibly welcoming and didn’t question his past. If meeting the parents doesn’t show that things between Jeremy and Chloe are getting serious, we don’t know what does.

It seems family is pretty important to the couple. Not only did Jeremy meet Chloe’s father, but Chloe also met his 7-year-old son Jeremy Meeks Jr! The couple took Jeremy’s son out to lunch last month in an adorable Los Angeles get-together. It was great seeing the model out with his kid, because things haven’t been going well between him and his son’s mom Melissa Meeks. After news of Jeremy and Chloe’s relationship broke while he was still married to Melissa, the couple filed for divorce and it’s been pretty messy ever since. She’s gone on to claim that her estranged husband is an “absentee father” who only sees their son twice a month and went to court to fight for child and spousal support. Hopefully Jeremy will see his son more after all of this — maybe on more sweet outings with Chloe!

