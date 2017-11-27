Jenelle Evans Hits Kailyn Lowry & Chelsea Houska With Cease & Desist Orders

Jenelle Evans has taken out cease and desist orders against ‘Teen Mom 2’ co-stars Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska from publicly dissing her. Now her frenemies are laughing off her legal action.

We know Jenelle Evans is familiar with legal wars, especially involving her mom Barbara, and now she’s taking things to the next level by having her attorney fire off cease and desist letters to her Teen Mom 2 co-stars! The 25-year-old mother of three apparently doesn’t like co-stars Chelsea Houska Deboer, 26, and Kailyn Lowry, 25, getting all up in her business and plans to take legal action if they come at Jenelle and her new husband David Eason, 29. Geez, neither Chelsea or Kail have been super harsh on their co-star lately, but she wants them to think twice before dissing the reality star and her hubby.

Radar Online claims to have seen the cease and desist order and allege that it reads: “You are hereby warned and notified to cease and desist making false and defamatory statements regarding Mr. and Mrs. Eason and their family affairs. It has come to our attention that false and defamatory statements disparaging Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s character have been made by you via numerous social media postings.” See pics of Jenelle and David here.

It claims that Chelsea and Kailyn have said things that have caused “reputational harm to Mr. and Mrs. Eason. Furthermore, such defamatory statements have the potential to impact Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s ability to secure employment in the future.” The letter says the ladies have “defamed” Jenelle and her husband and that the couple will sue for monetary damages and civil injunctions if the reality stars say anything nasty about the stormy North Carolina based newlyweds.

If Jenelle was trying to scare her co-stars, all she did was make them get a great big laugh at her expense! Kailyn tweeted on Nov. 27, “How does one get a cease & desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if i did, it’s my opinion. # hijenelle # byejenelle,” along with a laughing so hard it was crying smiley emoji. Chelsea also confirmed her letter, tweeting that,” I just got a cease and desist from Jenelle and David. So there’s that lolll. # idonteventalkaboutyou.” SO true! Neither of the women have come very hard at Jenelle lately, even though they may not have got along in past seasons. Kailyn is wrapped up in drama surrounding her love life while a look at Chelsea’s social media show’s she’s more interested in showing off her happy life as a wife and mom than being involved with any Jenelle drama.

How does one get a cease & desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if i did, it’s my opinion 😂 #hijenelle #byejenelle — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) November 27, 2017

I just got a cease and desist from Jenelle and David. So there's that lolll. #idonteventalkaboutyou pic.twitter.com/ip3FfXWPo1 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) November 27, 2017

