James Cameron Finally Explained Jack’s Death In ‘Titanic’ & It’s Pretty Disappointing TBH

Why did Jack have to die? James Cameron is finally answering your long stressed over ‘Titanic’ questions, but don’t get TOO excited. The answers aren’t great.

Titanic director, James Cameron, hasn’t been pining his life away wondering how he could have saved Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Jack. In fact, he thinks the notion that Jack should have survived is “silly,” according to his new interview with Vanity Fair. Um, rude! James told the magazine, “And the answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies. Very simple.” So if you’ve spent hours wondering and talking about all of the different ways Jack could have, and should have been saved, the Titanic director isn’t onboard with your theories. Pun only partially intended. “Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him.”

James added, “I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later.” However, he does realize that the fact that the conversation is being had shows the iconic film’s impact. “But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die,” the director mused. “Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless… The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons.” So James has some valid points here. Except for, you know, being a dream killer and all.

