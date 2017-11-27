Choices, choices! Not to twist your arm, but if you really had to choose, who would you want to be your one and only: Justin Bieber or The Weeknd? Take our quiz to find out!

Struggling to figure out who you love more, The Weeknd or Justin Bieber? First, that’s the best problem you could ever have; stop complaining. Second, just take our quiz and let us do the dirty work for you! Both men are fine contenders to win your heart. Just think about what Selena Gomez has gone through, being wooed by two of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. YOU could be the new Selena in this scenario (minus her wardrobe and net worth).

Selena and Abel had a whirlwind, globe-trotting relationship that lasted over a year, and they seemed happy as clams together. They were for awhile. No doubt about it; Abel treated her like a princess, and seemed to deeply care for her. They visited Italy and Brazil together, and while Selena was still taking time off from her own music, she went to a ton of his overseas gigs. Abel was also by her side while she struggled with kidney issues and received a transplant. Good guy!

Justin’s had his issues over the years, including run-ins with the law, but he’s proved that he’s grown and learned from his past mistakes. Years later, he’s reconnected with Selena after he got over his childish shenanigans phase, and he’s turned out to actually be quite a great boyfriend. He’s keeping up a healthy lifestyle to support Selena in her health recovery, and he’s doing a lot of sweet things for her. Can you imagine if Justin was singing to you at piano bars and taking you for long bike rides?

