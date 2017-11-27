Mary J Blige, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie & More Stars Slay The Gotham Awards Red Carpet

Mary J. Blige, Nicole Kidman, and more gorgeous stars looked amazing on the red carpet at the 2017 Gotham Awards! See our favorites strutting their stuff here!

Look at them sizzle! Mary J. Blige, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and more stars looked hotter than ever on the red carpet at the 2017 Gotham Awards on Nov. 27. The highly anticipated evening brings out a bunch of A-listers every year and this year was definitely no exception! Mary looked absolutely gorgeous in a floor length black dress with a thigh high slit and a gold embroidered design. She topped it all off with her trademark platinum blonde hair in a high, thick bun. Nicole showcased her elegant style in a grayish-black glittery knee-length dress and black Chloe Gosselin heels. Margot went with a beautiful black sequin Saint Laurent dress and black heels. Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig turned heads in an amazing pink Gucci gown with ruffles while Girls star Allison Williams dazzled in a white and green beaded Giambattista Valli gown. SEE PICS OF THE STARS ON THE 2017 GOTHAM AWARDS RED CARPET HERE!

Actress Saoirse Ronan posed in a white Rodarte tulle and lace gown with black floral details while Elizabeth Chambers stunned in a short sleeve black dress with white designs. Sofia Coppola looked casual but cute in a white sleeveless silky button down shirt with black pants and heels. Carla Gugino smiled in a black jumpsuit and Alysia Reiner chose a silky black gown with sheer long sleeves.

The awards ceremony was held in New York City and had tributes for Nicole and Sofia along with Dustin Hoffman, Al Gore, Jason Blum, and Ed Lachman. The annual event was hosted by John Cameron Mitchell.

