Fifth Harmony Has Never Looked More Stunning In The Steamy ‘Por Favor’ Video With Pitbull

Slay, ladies! Fifth Harmony looks red carpet-ready in the new video for ‘Por Favor,’ showcasing their amazing figures in body-hugging gowns. Watch them sing their hearts out in the sexy visual!

Fifth Harmony (Lauren Jauregui, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21) have dropped the luxe video for their song “Por Favor” with Pitbull, 36, and they look simply breathtaking! Watch the Nov. 27 visual, which has Mr. Worldwide wooing a mysterious woman, above.

Yes, Pitbull does most of the running around, but 5H holds their own as they belt out the song in a pretty, red-lit room. Normani rocks a glam black sequined gown with super sexy side cut-outs, while Ally shows off her cleavage in a short silver mini. Lauren opts for a classic white sleeveless option, and Dinah dazzles in a black and silver dress with a thigh slit up-to-there. Killing it, ladies! See photos from Fifth Harmony’s “He Like That” video here.

While many fans are freaking over the video, others have pointed out that 5H’s part is a bit boring. “I’m tired of seeing them singing in front of a wall,” one YouTuber commented. “Give me a storyline…it honestly looks like this was rushed,” they added, before bringing up their ex-bandmember Camila Cabello, 20. “I hate that I have to compare, but the Camila ‘Havana’ music video looked so amazing and was well-thought out,” the fan continued, concluding that “Por Favor” looks like it “was all filmed in one day.”

Anyway. Can we talk about Lauren’s eyes in this video?! Absolutely captivating.

Since you said “Por Favor”…The #PorFavorMusicVideo is out NOW! 💃 @pitbull A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:29am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Por Favor?” Tell us if you love it — or if you were hoping for more.