‘DWTS’ All-Athletes Edition: Colin Kaepernick & Dale Earnhardt Jr. Are Producers’ Top Picks

We’re hearing that both Colin Kaepernick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are being considered for the next season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’! Here’s all the details!

Dying to know who’s going to be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars!? You’re in luck! You’ve probably heard by now that the next season is going to be an all-athletes edition, meaning some contenders will already have some fancy footwork! And, according to our insiders, the hit show’s producers have already got two particular athletes in mind to lend the season some serious star power — Colin Kaepernick, 30, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., 43! OMG! Think how fun it would be to see these two take their shot on the dance floor!

“The show really wants to make a splash and they really want to get some major sports stars on next season and the top two on their list are Colin Kaepernick and Dale Earnhardt. Dale is retiring from NASCAR and they have wanted him for years and have asked forever for him to dance on the show and having Colin is just obvious with him being in the news for all the guy’s activism. The stories they could both share would be amazing and having the show only go four weeks, producers feel that they can get these big names because they don’t have to commit to a long process and timeframe. The show is very confidant that they can pull it off and are working hard to make it happen.” Take a look back at the Season 25 finale in photos right here!

But, at least in Colin’s case, it isn’t just DWTS that’s vying to book him! According to TMZ, the former quarterback is being sought for a TV pilot! So, we know Hollywood has come calling, will Colin (and Dale) answer the call?!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Colin and Dale cut a rug as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!