Donald Trump Insults Hero Navajo War Vets With Tasteless ‘Pocahontas’ Dig & Twitter Won’t Have It

Donald Trump used a ceremony honoring WWII Navajo code talkers to diss his enemy Sen. Elizabeth Warren, calling her the racial slur ‘Pocahontas’ again.



SAD! Donald Trump, 71, proved once again he is incapable of acting like an adult during what should have been a dignified ceremony honoring World War II Navajo code talkers. These are true American heroes and rather than just let them have their moment in the spotlight, Trump just had to get a dig in at his enemy Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 68, who he nicknamed “Pocahontas” after she claimed to have Native American heritage in her ancestry. The code talkers used the Navajo language to transmit sensitive U.S. intelligence for the Marines during WWII, and our enemies were unable to crack their complicated wording. The ceremony honoring them should have been somber and stately, and it was anything but.

“You’re very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas. But you know what. I like you. Because you are special,” Trump remarked in such a cringeworthy diss to Warren that had absolutely no place during the solemn ceremony. Even the elderly war heroes seemed to have no idea what he was talking about as they stared in awkward silence. Native American groups in the past have asked Trump to quit using the term “Pocahontas” to refer to Warren as they find it offensive, so for him to do it in front of a group of Navajo war heroes was such a slap in the face. See pics of Trump, here.

Further proving that Trump is unfamiliar with American history, he honored the three men in front of a portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, who under the Indian Removal Act of 1830 had so many Native Americans from across the southeast removed from their ancestral homelands in the Trail of Tears. Did ANYONE in the White House realize the offensive optics of this photo-op?

Warren immediately called out Trump for using a racist slam about her and said he should have been focused on honoring the code talkers. “It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” she told MSNBC. The senator added, “Donald Trump does this over and over thinking somehow he is gonna shut me up with this. It hadn’t worked in the past, it is not gonna work in the future.”

Here’s the shocking video of Trump using the insult in front of the code talkers:

WATCH: President Trump directed a remark at MA Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, referring to her as "Pocahontas" during a meeting with Navajo code talkers at the White House https://t.co/S9lSGnxzch pic.twitter.com/vvr70ECWZE — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 27, 2017

Of course the “Pocahontas” slur was immediately picked up by Twitter users who were not having any of the president using the term in front of Native American war heroes.

Tone deaf & racist. For Trump to make call Senator Warren “Pocahontas” period is bigoted but to do it in front of these brave Navajo Code Talkers who helped us win a war is blatantly disrespectful to them & all service members. https://t.co/rDaaYyCo5E — Simar (@sahluwal) November 27, 2017

Pocahontas was a pre-teen who was kidnapped, held hostage & raped by European invaders. Stop using her name as a racial slur & how dare you insult these brave Native men who risked their lives for this country. https://t.co/FVMCoYo0Oj — Ruth H. Hopkins (@RuthHHopkins) November 27, 2017

Fascist Draft Dodger Makes Racist Pocahontas “Joke” In Front Of Greatest Generation Navajo Code Talkers Who Literally Helped Save The World From Racist Fascism & to top it off, we get Andrew “Trail Of Tears” Jackson looking down at them. I just can’t. pic.twitter.com/bmSGbi4kPE — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) November 27, 2017

Holy shit, Trump is really holding an event for Native Americans in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson while taking jabs at Warren by calling her Pocahontas. This shit gets worse everyday. pic.twitter.com/STUAzXPe5o — Black Aziz Anansi (@Freeyourmindkid) November 27, 2017

Remember that time Obama made a Pocahontas joke to a bunch of Native American war heroes? No you don’t. Because that’s not how real Presidents behave. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) November 27, 2017

At event "honouring" Native war heroes, the president:

– Used term Natives see as a racist slur

– Stood in front of portrait of president who forced Natives off their land

– Made a "chief" joke

– Suggested he didn't know much about the war heroes https://t.co/luDlI7cWPp — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 27, 2017

Our President joked about "Pocahontas" in front of Navajo Code Talkers behind a portrait of Andrew Jackson. Where are all the people who said taking a knee was disrespectful to our military veterans? Are Native Americans not American enough? — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Trump would be so disrespectful by using the racial slur in front of Native American heroes?