Did Kim Just Confirm Khloe & Kylie’s Pregnancies On ‘KUWTK’? See Why Fans Are Convinced

Did Kim Kardashian just reveal that her family is expecting ‘babies’? Here’s how fans are reacting to that startling moment on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’!

Catch the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? If not, feel free to head here for our full recap! Suffice to say babies are on this family’s mind! At one point, Kris Jenner, 62, says, “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby. And now it’s like a faucet you can’t turn off,” while looking directly at tells Kylie Jenner, 20! What does that mean exactly? Right before that, Kim Kardashian, 36, said, “It’s the calm before the storm with all the babies.” Okay, really now, what does THAT mean?! Head here for stills from this season of the beloved reality show.

Although there’s some debate online over whether Kim said “babies” or “baby,” fans who seemed to hear the plural version were absolutely aflutter! “Did Kim just sat (sic) ‘calm before the storm next year with all the babies’?” one viewer wrote. “Did Kim Kardashian just say ‘new babies next year’? PLURAL BABIES. Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies confirmed,” another chimed in! So, basically, either Kim accidentally blabbed or a whole bunch of people are hearing things!

Fans are so desperate for answers surrounding Kylie and her sis Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, reported pregnancies that fans even began speculating that Ky revealed her pregnancy with her Thanksgiving snacks! She shared an image of a Rice Krispy treat shaped like a turkey that some fans thought looked rather pregnant! Okay, Kris, you win! Tell us what’s really going on! Please!

Did Kim just sat "calm before the storm next year with all the babies"????? @KimKardashian #KUWTK — April (@CrazyApey) November 27, 2017

Okay sooo Kylie is def pregnant. Even if this was filmed a few weeks ago she’s obviously chubbier and Kim said “new babieS next year” so I’m thinking she means her baby and Kylie’s #KUWTK — K.D. (@ohkevinn) November 27, 2017

Did @KimKardashian say “new babies next year?” PLURAL BABIES. Kylie and Khloe’s pregnancies confirmed. #KUWTK — Kimberly Anastos (@kimlynn329) November 27, 2017

