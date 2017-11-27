Chris Brown Cuddles With Sexy Singer Agnez Mo During PDA Filled Studio Session

Hot new couple alert? Chris Brown looked awfully cozy with Agnez Mo at the recording studio in a new pic they both shared on Nov. 27. Fans think a romance is brewing, especially after his cryptic relationship post!

Agnez Mo, 31, and Chris Brown, 28, sent the rumor mill into over drive with a flirty new pic! The artists are collaborating on a project, but some fans are convinced they’re making more than beautiful music together. Many were asking if they’re dating in the comment section, especially since Breezy wrapped his arm around the edgy songstress. “@agnezmo 🔥🙏🏽 got some dope shit cooking,” he captioned the adorable photo of them together on Nov. 27. The two were all smiles and are clearly psyched about sharing their hard work with the entire world. Adding even more fuel to the romance rumors, Breezy shared a cryptic post about his love life this weekend. See the hottest pics of Agnez, right here.

“I got 1 more relationship in me one hundred after that I’m dogging everything moving,” Chris revealed to fans. Welp, at least he was honest! Breezy and Agnez are the ultimate dream team to many fans and several are still hoping that a hot new romance is brewing between them. “My little bro need a real woman you’re everything included with that,” one person wrote. “Looks more than music😍😍😍😍 #baewatch,” another added. Even though some fans would love to see Breezy take a chance with Agnez, don’t get your hopes up quite yet. The stunning Indonesian pop star reportedly has a boyfriend.

Either way, we can’t wait to hear their epic new jams! Agnez recently released her debut international album, X, last month, and has received several awards for her contributions in music. “My honesty. My fantasy. My reality,” Agnez tweeted when she dropped her highly anticipated record featuring her catchy chart-topping single “Long As I Get Paid.” Interestingly enough, Breezy also has an album with the same title from 2014. Great minds think alike!

