Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, Looks Ageless In Recent Selfies, But Fans Are Puzzled By Her ‘New Face’

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been showing off a youthful glow in a series of gorgeous new selfies, but fans are speculating that her ‘changing’ looks are due to surgery.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 48, has been posting beautiful photos on her Instagram each week as part of #SelfieSaturday, but some fans think that her face looks too smooth for it to be natural. “What happened to your face?” @fgomes78 commented on a photo from Nov. 18. “Your face is so changed,” another person wrote. Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of Catherine’s selfies and see for yourself!

Some even accused the Feud actress of having Botox or plastic surgery. “Omg!! Too [many] surgeries!!” @marthalaurav commented about Catherine, who just celebrated her anniversary with husband Michael Douglas, 73. “Yet another celebrity with too much money — Catherine did not need plastic surgery and now she has had so much she is hardly recognizable,” another declared. Hmm, a bit harsh, don’t you think?

Of course, Catherine isn’t the only celeb to come under fire lately. Fans recently accused Khloe Kardashian of secretly getting a nose job when she uploaded a photo on Nov. 9, though HollywoodLife.com later debunked the rumor with the help of an expert. See photos of celebs before and after plastic surgery here.

Quick car selfie 😘 #SelfieSaturday A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Well, we think Catherine looks great either way, and it’s cool that she continues to show off her body confidence by posting stunning selfies each week!

