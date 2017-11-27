Carmelo Anthony Showering La La In Flowers & Gifts While He’s Away In Oklahoma

Carmelo Anthony’s making sure La La’s thinking about him, even when they’re 1000s of miles apart! Despite the distance, he wants her to know what she means to him.

Carmelo Anthony‘s so in love! The NBA superstar, 33, is constantly trying to prove to wife La La Anthony, 38, that they can make things work, despite him living in Oklahoma City to play for the Thunder, and her staying in New York City with their young son, Kiyan Anthony. Though their relationship was extremely rocky for awhile, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the time apart is actually improving their marriage! “Carmelo and La La are in a much better place in their relationship since he’s been playing in OKC,” a source told us. “She does have some reservations about being away from him, but he’s been incredibly forthcoming about what he’s doing and keeping her mind at ease. He sends her flowers and little gifts from the places he travels to to let her know that he is still thinking of her.”

How sweet is that? Carmelo’s also doing as best he can to be present for their 10-year-old son while living out of state. “Carmelo Facetimes with her and their son Kiyan daily, and when he isn’t playing ball or resting he’s watching all of Kiyan’s basketball videos that La La sends to him,” the source told us. La La appreciates what he’s doing, but she’s actually not fretting that much about their living situation, the source continued. “La La’s super busy being a mother to Kiyan, shooting Power and growing her fashion line, so it’s easy to keep her mind off her worries.“

Though they’re still separated, La La told Wendy Williams in a June interview that she and Carmelo still deeply love one another. “I just know that we’re doing an incredible job being parents to our son. We really are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody for 19 years and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart.”

