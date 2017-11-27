Blake Shelton Helps Gwen Stefani’s Sons Live Ultimate Country Life On Oklahoma Trip: Watch

Gwen Stefani & her sons are having a very country holiday — thanks to Blake Shelton! Celebrating Thanksgiving at his OK home, the boys lived their best country lives!

Looks like Gwen Stefani‘s, 48, three kids are turning a little bit country! Ever since Gwen and Blake Shelton, 41, started dating in 2015, Gwen’s boys: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3, have ditched their Vans sneakers for cowboy boots, and are totally embracing Blake’s country way of life. Most recently, Gwen and Blake spent Thanksgiving weekend at the country crooner’s Oklahoma ranch, and the boys did everything from riding in ATVs to helicopters! And yes, camo was worn — proudly, we might add. Click here to see pics of Gwen and Blake’s relationship milestones.

The LA natives celebrated Turkey Day in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and they were joined by Gwen’s brother Todd Stefani, her sister-in-law Jennifer, and their kids. The whole group seemingly had a blast in the country, and, lucky for us, Gwen documented their fun on social media. Most of the short vids were taken on Nov. 26, and they feature Kingston and Apollo engaging in outdoorsy activities. In one particularly adorable shot, Blake can be seen fishing with the toddler by his side, with the singer’s arm around the youngster. Gwen simply captioned the heartwarming photo, “#thankful gx.”

Gwen also shared a clip of Kingston, clad in camo, gassing up at the pump. The 11-year-old looks like a total pro filling the tank of what appears to be an ATV. The star then posted a short video off-roading on a dirt path. Soon after that adventure, she posted a high-flying video of herself with Apollo. But even though she’s in a copter, Gwen of course is rocking her signature red lip!

On Thanksgiving, Gwen shared some sweet family pics as well. She posted a couples photo of herself and her main squeeze next to her brother and his wife — both ladies are sporting festive holiday sweaters. “Had the best thanksgiving ❤️,” Gwen wrote.

