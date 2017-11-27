TN Woman, 21, Gets Special Gift From Father 5 Years After His Death

Bailey Sellers, 21, received an emotional gift on her 21st birthday, Nov. 24. Her father Michael, who passed away 5 years ago from cancer, had a special present delivered to her with a sweet message. You have to see this.

Bailey Sellers, a college student from Tennessee, celebrated her 21st birthday in an emotionally unforgettable way on November 24. She received a lovely bouquet of purple flowers from her father, Michael William Sellers, who died from pancreatic cancer five years ago. His sweet gift was accompanied by a handwritten letter that will bring you to tears. See the photo and message below.

The letter read: “Bailey, This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given. I tis your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you Boo Boo and Happy Birthday!!!! Daddy”.

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

Although Bailey’s father passed away five years ago, he made sure his daughter received a birthday gift from him each year. As stated above, he informed her that her 21st birthday gift would be her last, as he didn’t want her to cry any longer over his death.

Bailey took to Twitter to reveal her story. “My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday,” she wrote. “Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy.”

Although her father’s gifts are quite special, Bailey revealed that they’ve made her birthdays difficult. “Ever since my dad passed away I’ve hated my birthday and I dread it every year because he always made it so special,” she told The New York Post. “I was especially dreading my 21st because I knew it would be the last year.”

Bailey’s father was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer two weeks after Christmas in 2012, the site explained. He survived for six months after the diagnosis, despite receiving news that he only had two weeks to live. He is survived by Bailey, her mother, and her three older siblings.

As for this year’s gift? — “I broke down,” she said. “That letter was very very awesome and sad all at the same time.” Bailey, a psychology student at Eastern Tennessee University, did not expect her birthday message from her father to go viral. She now has over 1 million likes, 300,000-plus retweets, and over 13,000 responses to her post on Twitter. “I honestly think that was my dad,” she said of the social media attention, adding, “He was trying to make my birthday spectacular.” Piers Morgan, 52, even had her on his show.

