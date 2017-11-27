‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ Unveils First 17 Minutes Of Intense Final Season Premiere

Oh, snap! In case you thought you were ready for the ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ premiere, here you can watch the first 17 minutes of the exciting new episode to get yourself pumped beyond belief.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is back on Friday, December 1, only on ABC for it’s season five premiere. However, in anticipation of the big episode, the series has released the first 17 minutes on YouTube for everyone to watch early! While this is pretty exciting news, fans should also prepare themselves — this is only going to make the wait feel even longer. The clip shows the final scene from Agents‘ fourth season finale, in which the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are captured. The catch? The scene is shown from an entirely different perspective, as if the show were actually about the mysterious agents who captured our beloved, well, Agents. Weird, but totally interesting.

The scene is set to upbeat music and begins with one of the mysterious agents inside his personal home. He gets up, goes for a swim, does some meditating and then takes a shower — which is when we learn he’s actually an alien inside a human suit. Creepy. He then bops along to the music on his way to work, joins the other agents, and heads out to complete the mission of capturing the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. We watch as they arrive at Rae’s, storm inside, and then leave with frozen Agent Coulson and the others. When an agent mentions they “left one” behind (aka Fitz), the creepy alien-in-a-human reveals that he wasn’t on “the list.” So, there’s a list? WTF? Things get wild from there on out, with Coulson discovering what appears to be a robbery gone wrong.

So, what's the point of all of this? You'll just have to watch the above video to find out!

