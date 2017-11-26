‘The Walking Dead’ & ‘Fear’ Crossover Finally Revealed: Who Will It Be?

OMG! ‘Talking Dead’ just dropped the big reveal of who will be crossing over from the world of ‘The Walking Dead’ to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’.

It’s going to be Morgan! Yes, that’s right — Lennie James will be joining Fear The Walking Dead after years of playing Morgan on The Walking Dead. This is a huge, huge surprise to everyone, especially fans who have been speculating all of the different characters that could be the focus of the crossover. However, Lennie made the big announcement on Talking Dead‘s Sunday, November 26 episode via satellite. He even revealed he starts filming for the series as soon as Monday, November 27! Wild!

“I am speaking to you from Austin, Texas,” Lennie told the Talking Dead audience. “I start shooting tomorrow morning. Yes! And I only just finished shooting a week ago in Atlanta.” Lennie also shared what it was like leaving The Walking Dead cast behind to film his arc on Fear. “From the very first moment that the whole suggestion of Morgan, my character, going over to ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, the hardest part of it from beginning until now has been leaving ‘The Walking Dead.’ Leaving that cast, leaving that crew.” Note, this is the third time that Lennie is taking a hiatus from The Walking Dead over the course of the series.

Lennie also took a moment to praise the incredible crew of The Walking Dead, telling Talking Dead host, Chris Hardwick: “As actors we take all the bows, but actually that show stands or falls pretty much on the back of that crew. They’re an amazing bunch of people and I’m going to miss them very, very, very much.”

Scott M. Gimple also sent a note to Chris, making sure he told the audience that we have not seen the last of Morgan on The Walking Dead. He promised that Morgan has much more story to tell on The Walking Dead, but that his storyline was set up for this arc on Fear The Walking Dead. It’s going to be very interesting to see how this will all unfold!

