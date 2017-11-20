Was Selena Gomez Lip Syncing At AMAs? — The Truth After She’s Slammed For Performance

Not every fan was pleased with Selena Gomez’s AMAs performance on Nov. 19. She was criticized for ‘lip-syncing’ to her single, ‘Wolves,’ but did she actually fake it?

Selena Gomez made a major comeback at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. Not only did she bleach her hair in a style change that drove fans wild, she performed live for the first time in over a year. While people are certainly digging her new ‘do, they’re not so thrilled with the singer’s, well, singing. The 25-year-old faced a ton of backlash for “lip-syncing” when she performed her and Marshmello‘s hit song, “Wolves.” But here’s the thing — the criticism was totally unwarranted. Selena did not fake her performance — she sang live and used a backing track on the chorus, according to TMZ. She even chose not to dance specifically so that she could sing live.

Other performers like Christina Aguilera, Nick Jonas, and Hailee Steinfeld all used backing tracks as well, so it doesn’t make sense that Sel is the only one being ridiculed for it. Fans argued that the star was faking her talent due to the fact that she kept her head down and covered her face while she was on stage, but her “looking miserable” was totally just part of the act, sources told TMZ. Can’t we all just appreciate Selena gracing us with a live performance without bashing her artistic decisions?!

Lip-syncing isn’t the only thing about Sel’s performance that concerned her followers. A rumor was going around that the singer suffered from a panic attack before stepping on stage. While die-hard fans immediately jumped to her defense (as they should), it actually wasn’t a “full blown anxiety attack,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Of course, that doesn’t negate the serious pressure she was under to give her fans a great show, but like a true professional, the “Bad Liar” singer overcame whatever pre-show jitters she was dealing with in the lead up to her performance. Now that’s how it’s done!

