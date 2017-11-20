Charlie Rose: 8 Women Accuse Legendary TV Host Of Sexual Assault In Bombshell Report

Eight women have accused Charlie Rose of making unwanted sexual advances toward them, including alleged groping and allegedly walking around naked in front of them. We have the details.

The latest public figure to be accused of sexual misconduct is legendary journalist and TV host Charlie Rose, 75, who allegedly harassed eight women from the late 1990s, to as recently as 2011. The women, five who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity, told the paper similar accounts of how Rose allegedly harassed them. The unwanted advances allegedly included lewd phone calls, walking around naked in front of them, and/or allegedly groping their breasts, butts, or genitals. The women were all Charlie Rose show employees, or hoped to work there, ranging in age from 21 to 37 during the time of their alleged harassment.

Rose released a statement to WaPo about the allegations, not denying the allegations, but instead apologizing for his “inappropriate behavior.” Read in full below:

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. “I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

Five of the women described Rose, who also cohosts CBS This Morning and is a 60 Minutes correspondent, allegedly putting his hand on their legs, in what they allege was a test to gauge their reactions. Two women said that while working for Rose, including when they traveled with him for business, he allegedly walked naked in front of them while getting out of the shower. One woman claims he groped her butt at a party. Three women described the alleged encounters in further detail with The Post on record:

Reah Bravo : Bravo was a Charlie Rose intern, and later an associate producer in 2007. She described Rose allegedly making sexual advances on her at his private estate in Bellport, NY, and in a hotel suite, as well as when they traveled in cars and by private plane. “It has taken 10 years and a fierce moment of cultural reckoning for me to understand these moments for what they were,” she told The Post. “He was a sexual predator, and I was his victim.”

: Bravo was a Charlie Rose intern, and later an associate producer in 2007. She described Rose allegedly making sexual advances on her at his private estate in Bellport, NY, and in a hotel suite, as well as when they traveled in cars and by private plane. “It has taken 10 years and a fierce moment of cultural reckoning for me to understand these moments for what they were,” she told The Post. “He was a sexual predator, and I was his victim.” Kyle Godfrey-Ryan : she was one of Rose’s assistants in the mid-2000s when she was 21, and said in an interview that there were allegedly a dozen instances in which Rose allegedly walked nude in front of her. He also allegedly called her and described sexual fantasies. “It feels branded into me, the details of it,” Godfrey-Ryan told The Post. She claims that Rose fired her when he found out she told a mutual friend about the alleged assault. She also said she told Rose’s executive producer since 1991, Yvette Vega , about the alleged phone calls, but Vega allegedly said “That’s just Charlie being Charlie.” Vega gave a statement to The Post : “I should have stood up for [the women] I failed. It is crushing. I deeply regret not helping them.

: she was one of Rose's assistants in the mid-2000s when she was 21, and said in an interview that there were allegedly a dozen instances in which Rose allegedly walked nude in front of her. He also allegedly called her and described sexual fantasies. "It feels branded into me, the details of it," Godfrey-Ryan told The Post. She claims that Rose fired her when he found out she told a mutual friend about the alleged assault. The Post Megyn Creydt: Creydt was a coordinator on Charlie Rose from 2005 to 2006, "It was quite early in working there that he put his hand on my mid-thigh," she said, as he drove his car through Manhattan while she was sitting in the passenger seat. "I don't think I said anything. I tensed up. I didn't move his hand off, but I pulled my legs to the other side of the car. I tried not to get in a car with him ever again. I think he was testing me out." Her then-boyfriend told The Post that Creydt had told her about the alleged incident after it happened.

