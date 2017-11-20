Charles Manson Dead — Infamous Cult Leader Passes Away At 83

Charles Manson, the notorious leader of the Manson Family cult has passed away at the age of 83. Here’s all the details.

After 4 days in the hospital, Charles Manson has passed away in Bakersfield, CA, at 8:13 PM on Nov. 19, according to TMZ. The official cause of death has not been disclosed. However, we are learning that this information comes from the family member of one of his most famous victims — Sharon Tate‘s sister, Debra. The prison is now alerting all of the victims families. The 83-year-old inmate was hospitalized on Nov. 12 where he underwent a series of tests. Sources with TMZ did not offer much optimism after he was checked in, stating: “It’s not going to get any better for him.”

Charles had also been hospitalized in Jan. for severe intestinal bleeding and to repair a lesion. In that instance, he was checked out and allowed to return to prison, looking healthy in a new a mugshot in Aug. However, this time he reportedly had an ashen complexion and did little more than lie motionless while covered in blankets. Check out more photos of Manson right here.

The infamous counter culture figure rose to fame first for his association with Hollywood stars like The Beach Boys. But ultimately he will be remember as the reputed mastermind behind a series of gruesome murders in LA in the late 60s including Tate. He was given a death sentence in 1971, but when California outlawed capital punishment he was re-sentenced to serve out several life sentences. The events leading up to Manson’s imprisonment have inspired several films and TV shows, most notably Aquarius and Helter Skelter. The director Quentin Tarantino, 54, is planning a film about the Manson Family Murders as well.

