Harry Styles Had To Perform In Front Of 3 Exes At VS Show: Was It Totally Awkward?

Harry Styles had to take the stage in front of 3 girls he dated at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and many are wondering if it was awkward for the talented singer. Find out more details on what went down here!

Was he sweating it out?! Harry Styles, 23, performed at the previously-taped Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and after photos recently surfaced, we learned that three of his model exes were in the show! Is that super awkward or what? Sara Sampaio, 26, Georgie Fowler, 25, and Nadine Leopold, 23, were the three beauties who once dated the “Sign of the Times” singer but Harry was quite the pro and appeared cool, calm, and collected, according to the DailyMail. We’re glad to hear that! The handsome star always impresses when he’s on stage so we look forward to seeing how he kept everything together. See performance pics from the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show here!

Although everything is said to have gone well, fans still took to social media to express their concern for Harry and his run in with the beauties. One follower called the show a “sweet little reunion” with all of Harry’s exes while another one called it “a gathering” of Harry’s exes. No matter what, we know that this has only caused even more anticipation for the show to air!

Harry recently performed on the X-Factor U.K. for the first time since One Direction’s last performance before their hiatus and his Mick Jagger like performance and purple jumpsuit choice of fashion caused quite the reaction. The swooner has had a lot of success as a solo artist so far and seems to be enjoying his time in the spotlight whether it be at a large event or a small performance for fans.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Nov. 28 at 10/9c on CBS.

@Harry_Styles performing at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show is gonna be like a cute little reunion with all of his exes. Lol haha pic.twitter.com/aZYzjEzm1k — I love H. (@_hotstuffstyles) November 15, 2017

stop vsfs it’s literally a harry styles’ exes gathering — Fia is never seeing Harry (@hesuchima) November 12, 2017

So @Harry_Styles is gonna be performing in front of 3 of his exes at @VictoriasSecret tonight… #Awks pic.twitter.com/fO2kgW6PYT — Capital Yorkshire (@CapitalYorks) November 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry should have felt awkward? Tell us here!