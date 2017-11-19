Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan’s Bromance Is Pure & Their Hug At The AMAs Is The Proof

Did anyone else catch Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan paying special attention to each other during the AMAs on Nov. 19? Twitter noticed their new bromance and now, everyone’s freaking out!

Shawn Mendes, 19, and Niall Horan, 24, were SO cute during the American Music Awards on Nov. 19! Not only did they sit next to each other during the show, but their knees were touching and they kept smiling at each other. Oh, and did we mention they shared an epic hug? We had no idea they were involved in an epic bromance, but it’s one we can definitely get behind! And it looks like Twitter feels the same way. See some tweets below. Click here to see more pics from the American Music Awards!

“I’m looking at the ama hashtag to see cute pics of shawn and niall but all i’m getting is that kpop group,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “I can’t decide if I want someone to look at me the way Niall sees Shawn or viceversa.” Another person went as far as saying Shawn and Niall would make the perfect couple. “I ship niall with shawn, PERFECT COUPLE,” the Twitter user said. Obviously, Niall and Shawn aren’t dating, but we’d certainly ship them as well… if they were to ever become a couple. The pics and video below are just too cute for words.

Something else that is cute is how often Niall and Shawn were celebrated during the show. Both men took home some epic awards — Niall won New Artist Of The Year, while Shawn won Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist — and both performed. Niall sang “Slow Hands“, while Shawn performed “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.” Both men slayed during the AMAs and we’re loving their new bromance!

Shawn hugging Niall before accepting his award! pic.twitter.com/oZX1rtK7FR — NJH Snaps (@NJHSnaps) November 20, 2017

The chemistry. Niall and Shawn will collaborate soon. I can feel it pic.twitter.com/LpRjgFb0PP — Syd (@mendesmuggles) November 20, 2017

pra amizade niall e shawn ficar melhor, só falta o feat #AMAs pic.twitter.com/zi9w7vKwuI — … (@njhsaetre) November 20, 2017

