It wouldn’t be the AMAs without some major ‘oops’ moments. We got one thanks to Kelly Rowland totally screwing up the pronunciation of Niall Horan’s name. We’ve got the video, here.

Whoops! At the 2017 AMAs, Kelly Rowland seemed like she knew the song “Slow Hands,” but she sure didn’t know how to say Niall Horan‘s name when announcing the 24-year-old’s performance. She sang the words from the song’s chorus, but then told the audience to please welcome “Neal Harran.” Um, WHAT? Niall is pronounced Ny-all,” not “kneel.” Poor Kelly, 36, didn’t seem to be aware of the pronunciation and you would think that in rehearsals someone would have gone over how to say the name of the performer she was announcing.

While Kelly seems stoked and excited in her introduction, the audience at home called her out on it big time for such a major botch. It’s not like Niall’s a newcomer, as he was part of One Direction for years and has had several huge hits after going solo. In fact, BEFORE Kelly’s introduction, Niall took home Best New Artist so his name had already been announced — correctly –onstage just about 10 minutes earlier! He barely had time to change out of the smart suit he accepted his trophy in to the cowboy patterned Henley-tee and hat that her wore on stage to sing “Slow Hands.” Kelly later took to Twitter for a do-over announcing his name correctly from the backseat of her limo and reminded everyone she DID know the lyrics to his song! See the best moments of the AMAs telecast in pics, here.

Kelly wasn’t the only star to have a verbal burp during the AMAs. Earlier in the night actress Lea Michele, 31, was onstage alongside The Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick, 45, to introduce 25-year-old Nick Jonas‘ performance. While they were supposed to say “Nick” in unison, it looked like The Mayor star might have had a brain slip up and thought about her co-presenter, saying “Chrick” instead. Oh well, it’s the little mistakes like this that remind us stars are human just like everyone else.

Here’s Kelly flub:

Check out Kelly’s adorable apology:

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kelly screwing up Niall’s name? Cute or cringeworthy?