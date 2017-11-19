BTS Teases New Music & Gushes Over Historic First AMAs Performance: ‘It’s Like A Dream’

Shortly before they made their American TV debut, we caught up with K-pop superstars BTS on the AMAs red carpet. With new music and tons more performances on the way, this is just the beginning!

BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) slayed their first U.S. TV performance at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19, but ahead of the show, they told us that the opportunity came as a surprise! “It is really like a dream to be the first Korean boy band to do this,” RM admitted. “We never really expected it. And to perform in front of millions on television is historic for us. It’s so amazing, so fantastic and wonderful.” Well, they killed it!

As for who they were hoping to run into at the big event? “Selena Gomez,” Jin was quick to say. Yep, we all know how the guys feel about Sel! RM agreed: “Selena is the best. Diana Ross, too.” The guys were spotted hanging with their pals Ansel Elgort and The Chainsmokers at the show, and we hope they got to meet Selena at some point!

Check out the rest of our Q&A with BTS:

Who do you still want to collaborate with?

RM: Shawn Mendes. He’s great!

Is there more music coming soon?

RM: Actually, we are releasing more music, a remix with Steve Aioki next week. And more music will come out really soon.

What are some other boy bands that you look up to?

All: NSYNC!

RM: “Dirty Pop.” [All start to sing it] They’re our favorite of all time.

What dreams do you still want to make happen?

RM: To return and win a AMA. And to perform all around the world.

What’s your favorite American food?

RM: Hamburgers.

All: In & Out!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see what’s to come from BTS? Tell us what you thought of their AMAs performance tonight!