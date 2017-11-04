Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Jet Off To Mexico Despite Rumors Their Romance Is In Trouble

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie just jetted off to Mexico for a private getaway just as rumors started swirling that their relationship is on the outs! Check out the pic!

What relationship drama?! Sofia Richie, 19, and her older fella Scott Disick, 34, flew off to Cabo San Lucas together on Nov. 3, just as rumors were spreading that their romance might be coming to an end! The adorable couple arrived at Van Nuys Airport in a luxe Hummer to board their private jet and say farewell to the states! Want more photos of this cute couple? Of course you do! Head right here!

Devoted fans know this is hardly their first getaway together! In early October, the pair headed off to Italy together where, rumor has it, they got engaged! “They’ve fallen in love,” an insider told Life & Style. Scott reportedly proposed to her during a “candlelit dinner.” The insider says, despite, Scott’s wild history and difficulty committing to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, “he claims he’s a changed man.” This reporting stands in stark contrast with the news that just dropped claiming their relationship has lost its steam!

“Scott and Sofia’s relationship is starting to fizzle,” an insider told People. “They’re starting to argue more, and it’s bothering Sofia… She thought he would be more serious about their relationship and is finding herself to be more frustrated with him as time goes on. Everything everyone has been telling her to look out for, she’s now starting to see for herself. It’s really upsetting for her, but she is trying to work through it.” Although that report is troubling, it can’t hold a candle to pics of the pair running off to Mexico together!

