Sheriff Reveals Stephen Paddock’s Financial Losses May Have Led To Las Vegas Massacre

A month has passed and a motive still hasn’t been determined as to why Stephen Paddock killed 58 and injured 482 at a Las Vegas Music Festival. Now the sheriff thinks that financial losses over the past few years could have spurred the massacre.

Despite over 1,000 leads, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department still hasn’t been able to figure out why retired accountant Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32 floor of the Mandalay Bay resort into the audience at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, leaving 58 dead and another 489 victims at the country music fest injured. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has now revealed that the killer — who committed suicide as police moved in on him — had suffered some big financial blows over the past few years. “Since September 2015, he’s lost a significant amount of wealth, and I think that might have been a determining factor on what he was determined to do,” Lombardo told local TV station KLAS in an interview on Nov. 1.

Paddock was a high stakes gambler and well known around the casinos near his home in Mesquite, NV. But his declining fortune made him less of a high roller and that could have been a triggering point. “This individual was status-driven based on how he liked to be recognized in the casino environment and how he liked to be recognized by his friends and family. So obviously that was starting to decline in the short period of time and that may have had a determining effect on why decided to do what he did,” the sheriff said, adding ““He was going in the wrong direction.” See pics from the Las Vegas shooting, here.

Investigators still haven’t been able to determine why about a year ago he began stockpiling a giant cache of guns and ammo. They do know that he scouted locations of music festivals in several U.S. cities. “Obviously he took a long time to think this out,” Lombardo said. It’s been revealed that Paddock had rented a hotel room adjacent to the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas the weekend prior to the Harvest Festival massacre. He also checked out rooms in Chicago near the August Lollapalooza Festival and another location in Boston. Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley has claimed she had absolutely no idea that he was planning the bloody massacre and he didn’t leave behind any notes or details about what drove him to commit such a heinous act. The mystery may never be solved.

