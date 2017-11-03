Texas Mom Charged With Shooting Her Daughters, 5 & 7, To Death While They Slept

A Texas woman has been charged with two counts of capital murder after allegedly shooting her two daughters, ages 5 and 7. This story is beyond tragic and not for the faint of heart.

Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, had allegedly been planning on murdering her husband Jacob, and her two daughters Kenlie, 5, and Kaylee Danielle, 7, for weeks. But before Sarah allegedly did the unspeakable, Jacob called police on Nov. 1 around 11:30 pm claiming that she was suicidal. When deputies from Henderson County, Texas arrived, the couple said everything was fine — even the deputies said there was no sign of violence or suicidal tendencies. Unfortunately, things escalated from “fine” to devastating within hours, according to WFAA, an affiliate of ABC News.

After authorities left, Sarah allegedly shot Kenlie and Kaylee Danielle in the head, killing them while they slept. Sarah allegedly even tried killing Jacob, but her gun misfired. In Jacob’s account to authorities, Sarah told him, “Babe, I shot the kids.” During Jacob’s 2:24 am 911 call, Sarah can be heard in the background, saying, “What did I do, Lord? What did I do?” and asking Jacob to kill her. According to Sheriff Hillhouse, she later confessed when speaking to investigators. Her bond is set at $2 million, and she is currently on suicide watch at Henderson County Jail.

