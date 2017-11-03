‘House Of Cards’ Producers Are Considering Killing Off Kevin Spacey’s Character

Have you worried about the future of Netflix’s ‘House Of Cards’ since hearing about the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Kevin Spacey? Well, producers are considering whacking his character to save the show.

UPDATE: Netflix just announced that Kevin Spacey has been fired from House Of Cards. “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show​. ​We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey,” the network said in a statement to Deadline.

Producers are reportedly scrambling to salvage Netflix’s House Of Cards in the wake of the recent sexual assault and harassment allegations against star Kevin Spacey. According to our sister site, Variety, one scenario that’s being considered is to kill off Kevin’s character Frank Underwood. And if they do that, producers will have the show’s sixth and final season focus on his wife Claire, played by Robin Wright, insiders told the site. Producers are currently worried that the allegations against Kevin Spacey make moving forward with the actor impossible. And considering CNN just published a report claiming Kevin made the House of Cards set a “‘toxic work environment,” we can’t imagine they’d want to bring him back to the series. Especially because he was accused of groping and propositioning at least 8 set workers.

Fans of the series may think it’s odd for producers to kill off Kevin’s character instead of axing the series altogether, but if the show ends, then 300 cast and crew members, who are currently employed by the series, would be put out of work, Variety notes. And that’s not really fair to them. “The show has just started filming, so the sense is that Spacey’s character could be safely written out without too many logistical hurdles,” they further explain.

And guess what? Hollywood seems to like the idea of the show continuing without Kevin. Actress Jessica Chastain tweeted “Can #RobinWright just be the lead of @HouseofCards now? We’re ready for it.” But would Kevin be okay with it? A source close to production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Kevin loves playing the character of Frank Underwood and would love to finish the role the way he wants, but it is way to early if he’d be OK with the character being killed off. He hasn’t really been in contact with many people from set after they suspended production and the show is absolutely in a state of flux so anything can still happen and everyone is expecting this story to have many more chapters before anything solid comes out of it, but the consensus is that he would like to finish the show on his terms and not get killed off.”

