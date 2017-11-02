Selena Gomez Cheers On Justin Bieber At Hockey Game & Leaves The Rink In His Jersey

If this doesn’t scream ‘WE’RE BACK TOGETHER,’ what does?! Selena Gomez proudly cheered on Justin Bieber at his hockey game on Nov. 1, and when they left the rink, she was wearing his jersey!

Now that they’ve rekindled their relationship, Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, can’t get enough of each other! The on-off lovers were at it again on the evening of Nov. 1 — after they spent the day together, Selena tagged along while Justin played in a hockey game at the Los Angeles Kings’ arena. Sel showed up alone, looking adorable in a black ensemble with denim jacket. The duo left together, though, and when they were photographed exiting the rink, Sel was wearing the same Devils jersey that Justin had just been wearing on the ice! Awwww! The seemingly on-again couple got into Justin’s car after that and were photographed arriving back at his home.

The unexpected reunion Justin and Selena reunion was first reported on Oct. 24, as photos surfaced of him arriving to her house two days earlier. After that, the pair had a breakfast date in Westlake on Oct. 29, then went to church together that day and spent time back at her home that evening. At that time, it was still reported that the reconciliation was strictly platonic, as it was widely thought that Selena was still dating The Weeknd. Things took a wild turn on Oct. 30, when it was confirmed that the couple had ended their romance after 10 months. Since then, Justin and Selena have done nothing to hide that they’ve been spending time together, and they both look happier than ever in one another’s company.

“Justin has told Selena that she is ‘the one’ and he still believes it,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants her back and is doing whatever he needs to do to try and prove that to her.” This all, of course, comes after the pair’s bitter social media spat in Aug. 2016, during which she slammed him for flaunting his relationship with Sofia Richie, 19, and he accused her of cheating on him with Zayn Malik. Looks like that’s all VERY much in the past, though!

