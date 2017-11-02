‘Million Dollar Listing LA’ Is Back With An ‘Unbelievable’ Season Full Of ‘Epic Drama’
OMG! Season 10 of ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ returns on Nov. 2, and with it comes ‘epic drama,’ according to an EXCLUSIVE interview we had with series vet James Harris!
We can hardly believe it, but the TENTH season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres on Nov. 2, and the drama that will come with it is going to be “unbelievable,” says series vet James Harris. The high-class broker, who had a record year of success with over $500 Million in sales, sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com to dish all sorts of dirt. More specifically, he told us what fans can expect from the realtors this season and why this set of episodes may be the series’ best ever!
Season 10 of Million Dollar Listing LA looks pretty dramatic — more so than seasons in the past. What do you think makes this season so exciting? James says, “My wife calls it The Real Housewives of Real Estate! It’s going to be an exciting season and I look forward to it all coming together on screen. This season we had amazing properties — some of the best the show has ever seen. There is some pretty epic drama between several of the cast members. And we have a new cast member — a female, Tracy Tutor Maltas. So between everything that’s going on, I think it’s going to be a really exciting season.”
