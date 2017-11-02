‘Million Dollar Listing LA’ Is Back With An ‘Unbelievable’ Season Full Of ‘Epic Drama’

OMG! Season 10 of ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ returns on Nov. 2, and with it comes ‘epic drama,’ according to an EXCLUSIVE interview we had with series vet James Harris!

We can hardly believe it, but the TENTH season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres on Nov. 2, and the drama that will come with it is going to be “unbelievable,” says series vet James Harris. The high-class broker, who had a record year of success with over $500 Million in sales, sat down for an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com to dish all sorts of dirt. More specifically, he told us what fans can expect from the realtors this season and why this set of episodes may be the series’ best ever!

Season 10 of Million Dollar Listing LA looks pretty dramatic — more so than seasons in the past. What do you think makes this season so exciting? James says, “My wife calls it The Real Housewives of Real Estate! It’s going to be an exciting season and I look forward to it all coming together on screen. This season we had amazing properties — some of the best the show has ever seen. There is some pretty epic drama between several of the cast members. And we have a new cast member — a female, Tracy Tutor Maltas. So between everything that’s going on, I think it’s going to be a really exciting season.”

This is your fourth season as a series regular. As far as handling the drama goes, does it get any easier as each season passes? “It never gets easier. I’m the type of guy that likes to focus on making money, and being successful and growing my career. Even with the drama — it’s part of our business. It’s a competitive industry, so I kind of have to look at it like it’s part of the business and nothing I can do about it,” he says.

In the trailer, we saw you arguing with your wife about spending too much time on your phone. Is it hard to find a healthy balance between work and your personal life? And has the show added any stress to that equation? “I’ll be honest and say balance is one of the hardest things in my life because my family are everything. Without my family, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It’s something I’m learning every day — that you need to get home and give time to your wife and children. And put your phone down. It’s a work in progress, but it is definitely a struggle,” he explains. You also have a brutal fight with Madison and you say you’re done with him. What led to that fight? What can you tell us? “As you saw in Season 9, Madison [Hildebrand] was pretty unethical, and he decided he was going to try to screw up one of my listings in Malibu. And so, the drama continues. He refuses to admit fault, and/or apologize. I believe in karma, and what goes around, comes around,” James says, before adding, “Hands down, [the person I butt heads with the most is] Madison. He’s really, extremely annoying, and just a pain in the ass. I don’t butt heads with many people.” James also promises that we’ll be treated to an “unbelievable season” this year. He further explains, “We had this record-breaking year, which I’m just incredibly grateful to my family and our team. I couldn’t have done anything without any of those people. We’ve broken twice the square foot records. We’ve done some of the largest sales in the city. We’ve done some of the largest development deals in the city. The Los Angeles market is on fire, and we plan to close out the end of the year strongly.” He also notes that we may see a famous face or two, when Season 10 premieres — “There definitely will be [some celebrity clients], but I can’t [tease any].” Could one of them be Gwen Stefani ? Hmm…

