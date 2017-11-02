Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced She Just Shot Major Pregnancy Reveal Shoot — See Evidence

We’ve been waiting over a month for Kylie Jenner to confirm her pregnancy, and now, it looks like she’s gearing up to do just that. See the Instagram post that fans think is the ultimate evidence!

Kylie Jenner, 20, cryptically took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to share a photo of her hand, in which she’s wearing light pink nail polish and holding a piece of jewelry that features various pink butterflies. She captioned the pic, “shoot day,” with a pink heart. The reality star didn’t go into further detail about what this elusive ‘shoot’ entails, but many fans began wondering if it will be her way of finally confirming her pregnancy and revealing that she’s having a baby girl (hence, the pink). “Shooting plus pink everything??” one commenter wrote. “Yeah, she’s preparing for the baby reveal.”

It was over a month ago that reports of Kylie’s pregnancy surfaced, and although she was photographed wearing very baggy clothes that weekend, she’s been careful not to show her stomach in the weeks since. Instead, she’s only been posting photos and videos of herself from the chest up, and although there’s no bump to be seen, her pregnancy boobs have certainly been on fully display. This will be Kylie’s first baby, and the pregnancy news came just a couple of months into her relationship with Travis Scott, who she started seeing in April.

Kylie and Travis haven’t even gone social media public with their romance, but she was spotted in his hometown of Houston with him at the end of October, so it seems like he is supporting her throughout the pregnancy. Here’s the photo that appears to hint at Kylie’s maternity shoot:

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is evidence that Kylie is doing a maternity shoot?