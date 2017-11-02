Who Had The Sexiest Halloween Costume In 2017? Blac Chyna, Demi Lovato & More

It was one steamy Halloween! Blac Chyna’s went as a topless football player, Demi Lovato took a turn as a sexy cop and Kim Kardashian transformed into Madonna! But which celeb truly turned up the heat? You decide!

As we all shake off our sugar comas and attempt to come to terms with the fact that, sadly, Halloween is over, it’s time to take a look back at all the celebs who went all out this year and decide who delivered the hottest look! The competition is pretty steep because several famous females rotated through many costumes as fright night approached. Kim Kardashian, 36, treated fans to her sexiest take on Cher, Madonna and Selena Quintanilla! But does she take home the prize?

Like Kimmy, Demi Lovato, 25, also tackled Selena Quintanilla! But, for her second costume she chose a tried and true outfit for All Hallow’s Eve — the Sexy Cop! That’s right! You’re favorite singer pulled on an officer’s cap and a skimpy cop uniform for the big night and we’re loving it! Demi’s curves have never look more sexy than when she’s laying down the law!

But these two aren’t alone. Blac Chyna, 29, also brought her A-game to the fun-filled holiday with a mesmerizing football costume. Let’s put it this way: After seeing this getup, you’ll never look at the sport the same way again! She rocked a sparkly helmet and shoulder pads…and nothing underneath! So, although she was somewhat covered up, her, ahem, assets were on full display! She dialed back the NSFW-quality of the costume by putting sequins on her nipples but it’s still pretty tough to look away! Head here to check out all the contenders for hottest Halloween costume of 2017!

HollywoodLifers, which one is your favorite? Did we leave someone off the list?! Let us know in the comments section below!