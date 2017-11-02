Carlos Correa: Houston Astros Shortstop Romantically Proposes On Live TV After World Series Win

MAJOR congratulations are in order for Carlos Correa — not only did he win the World Series on Nov. 1, but he also proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, on live TV right after! Watch here.

Sorry, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, but there’s a new Houston Astros ‘golden couple’ in town! After the Texas team won its first World Series ever on Nov. 1, shortstop Carlos Correa made the night even more special for himself by proposing to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, 22. Carlos was in the middle of an interview when the romantic proposal went down. “[The win is] everything and more, man,” he told a TV reporter. “It’s one of the biggest accomplishments of my life, and I want to take another big step in my life.” From there, he turned to Daniella, who was standing beside him, and continued, “Daniella Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world, will you marry me?”

Daniella was completely shocked, but of course, she accepted the proposal, and Carlos put a gigantic ring on her left hand once she finally got the word ‘yes’ out. There was no hope for the rest of the interview after that, as the happy couple embraced and celebrated this huge moment in their relationship. Daniella has been proudly supporting her man and the Astros through this entire World Series run. Of course, the big win against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 7 was especially special this year, as Houston just recently went through a very tough time in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. What a night!

Daniella was named Miss Texas USA in 2016 and Miss Texas Teen USA in 2013. She reportedly majors in teaching at Texas A & M University and has said she wants to get her master’s after graduation.

