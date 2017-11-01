Tyrese Vows Not To Star In ‘Fast & Furious 9’ If The Rock Is in It: He’s A ‘Clown’ & I’m Done

The feud between Tyrese and Dwayne Johnson has just escalated, with Tyrese vowing to quit the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise if The Rock is still involved! Read his wild statement here.

Things just got real in the fight between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It’s no secret that Tyrese is absolutely livid that there’s a planned spinoff about The Rock’s Fast and the Furious character in the works. But now, he’s doing exactly what he’s accused The Rock of doing — tearing apart the franchise! Tyrese blasted his costar on Instagram, saying that if he’s in the planned Fast & Furious 9 movie, he’ll quit. What?

You read that right — Tyrese thinks that threatening to quit the movie franchise is a threat big enough for producers to axe The Rock, one of its biggest stars. Nope! His rambling statement was attached to a selfie of the two in better days, along with Vin Diesel, who also has beef with Dwayne. Some people think that feud was faked for The Fate of the Furious, in which Vin’s character goes rogue and betrays Dwayne and the rest of the group. Check the “candyass bitch” reference:

“Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice#NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter”

Did you catch that subtle dig about Dwayne’s size? Tyrese is claiming that he didn’t get his famous muscles naturally, that he juices up on steroids! That’s cold. On Dwayne’s part, he called Tyrese a “little crying puppy,” and in video resurfaced from 2015, called his album “a piece of dog sh*t.” So apparently, this feud has been festering for years. We can’t wait to see if he responds to this diss!

